Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m.

March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this afternoon evening versus the Belleville Senators. Tonight is the final meeting between the two clubs this season and Hershey's lone visit to the CAA Arena.

Hershey Bears (29-22-4-3) at Belleville Senators (27-22-2-0)

March 18, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #58 | CAA Arena

Referees: Nicolas Loyer (#13), Jordan Samuels-Thomas (#42)

Linespersons: Charlie Millen (#44), Tyler Shaw (#65)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears three-game win streak ended yesterday afternoon at the hands of the Toronto Marlies. Despite firing 41 shots, Hershey could not beat Toronto's goaltending duo of Joseph Woll and Michael Hutchinson in a 3-0 loss. Zach Fucale's impressive scoreless streak ended at 210:13 as Joseph Blandisi scored the game-winning goal just 11 seconds into the second period to make it 1-0. Semyon Der-Arguchintsev gave the Marlies a 2-0 lead with a power play goal at 18:42 of the middle frame. Hershey peppered Hutchinson with 16 shots in the third period, but Brett Seney scored the lone goal of the frame, striking for an empty net goal with 92 seconds to play. Hershey outshot the Marlies 41-28 in the loss but went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Senators were last in action on Tuesday, falling in overtime to the Utica Comets, 3-2. Former South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Logan Flodell made 33 saves in the loss for the Sens.

LAST TIME VS. SENS:

Tonight is the final meeting in the season series between these two clubs. Hershey won the lone other meeting, claiming a 5-4 victory in a wild, back-and-forth affair at GIANT Center on Feb. 12. Special teams was at the forefront of that game, with Belleville going 2-for-4 on the power play, and Hershey going 3-for-5. Mike Vecchione, Marcus Vela, Aliaksei Protas, Mason Morelli, and Cody Franson scored for Hershey in the victory, while Hunter Shepard earned the win in goal with 26 saves. Tonight also marks Hershey's first visit to the CAA Arena since Oct. 17, 2019, a game in which Hershey earned a 5-1 win. Mike Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn each had a goal and an assist for the Bears in the win.

THE MAIN MANN:

A meeting between the Bears and Senators means a reunion with Troy Mann, a former Hershey assistant and head coach. Mann worked for the Bears as an assistant coach from 2019-2013, helping the team to a Calder Cup Championship in 2010, coaching at two All-Star Classics, and then returning as head coach in 2014. In four seasons at the helm as Hershey's bench boss, Mann went 162-102-22-18, leading the Bears to two division titles, and a trip to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. While in Hershey, Mann coached current Bears players Pheonix Copley, Lucas Johansen, and Garrett Pilon, as well as assistant coach and former Hershey defender Patrick Wellar.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey enters tonight's game with 2,998 victories in franchise history...With yesterday's loss, Hershey was shut out for the fourth time this season...Hershey's power play has not connected in seven straight games and is 0-for-25 in the span....Belleville's roster features former Hershey Bears defender Colby Williams who played for Hershey from 2016-2020.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.