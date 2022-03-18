Crunch Shutout Penguins, 1-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Max Lagace and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 1-0, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The victory puts the Crunch on a three-game winning streak and six-game points streak as the team advances to 27-21-6-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 1-0-1-0 in the four-game season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Crunch goaltender Lagace stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season. Louis Domingue turned aside 32-of-33 shots in net for the Penguins. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-5, but the penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5.

After two scoreless periods, Gage Goncalves scored the game's lone goal at the 12:10 mark of the final frame. After getting the puck from Gabriel Dumont, Goncalves centered a pass that went off a Penguins defender and in.

The Crunch travel to face the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow.

Crunchables: Gage Goncalves has two goals in his last three games...The Crunch have shutout two opponents this season.

