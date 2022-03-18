Abbotsford Canucks Sign C Brannon McManus to an Amateur Try out Agreement
March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, BC - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed centre Brannon McManus to an amateur try out agreement.
McManus, 22, joins Abbotsford after completing his fifth NCAA Division 1 season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC), where he ranked third on his team in points (32) and assists (23) over 34 games.
The 5-10, 175-pound forward transferred to UNO this season after playing four collegiate campaigns with the University of Minnesota (Big-10). He recorded 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 136 games for the Gophers between 2017-2021 and captured the 2021 Big-10 Championship title with Minnesota in his senior year.
The Newport Beach, California native also won the 2017 Clark Cup as part of the USHL's champion Chicago Steel.
