Detroit Returns Witkowski to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned defenseman Luke Witkowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Witkowski made his NHL season debut on March 12 and logged 9:18 of ice time when Detroit traveled to Calgary. That game marked Witkowski's first NHL appearance since Nov. 1, 2019. From 2017-19, the 31-year-old spent two full seasons with Detroit, totaling six points (1-5-6) and 91 penalty minutes in 65 outings. The former Western Michigan Bronco has appeared in 132 games in the NHL and has amassed 13 points (2-11-13) and 162 penalty minutes. Witkowski has spent eight years in the AHL with Syracuse and Grand Rapids, registering 54 points (12-42-54) and 681 penalty minutes in 304 contests. Through 43 games this season with the Griffins, the Holland, Mich., native has seven points (3-4-7), 62 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating.

