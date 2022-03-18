Return of Amerks Forwards Key 5-4 Win over Monsters

March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rookie forwards Jack Quinn (1+2) and JJ Peterka (2+0) both scored in the second period as part of a four-goal frame to propel the Rochester Americans (29-23-4-2) to a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Monsters (21-23-7-4) in the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams Friday night against at The Blue Cross Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL

Cleveland 1 2 1 -- -- 4

Rochester 0 4 1 -- -- 5

With the win, Rochester shows a record of 34-13-4-4 against Cleveland over the last 10 years dating back to the start of the 2011-12 campaign while also earning a point in 12 of the last 18 games. Additionally, in the previous 11 games with Cleveland, the winning club has scored at least four goals.

Quinn, playing in just his 27th game of the season, became the first Amerk to score 20 goals in the fewest number of games since Luke Adam reached the mark in 31 games during the 2013-14 campaign. Peterka, meanwhile scored twice, including the game-winner, to become the first Amerk this season to reach the 50-point mark.

Amerks captain Michael Mersch, who missed the previous 11 games, also scored his 20th goal of the campaign while adding an assist. He has now reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in his eight-year pro career and the first time since the 2018-19 season. Mark Jankowski, who was reassigned to Rochester on Wednesday, played his first game back with the Amerks since Nov. 27, recording two assists while Jimmy Schuldt (0+2) notched his first multi-assist game since Mar. 6, 2021.

Lukas Rousek made his AHL debut after missing the first 57 games of the season while Ben Holmstrom and Linus Weissbach both earned an assist in the win for Rochester, which snapped its five-game home skid.

Goaltender Aaron Dell pushed his record on the campaign to 10-4-1 as he stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced. In 13 of his 16 appearances this season, he has made 25 or more saves while also averaging 30 shots-against.

Carson Meyer (2+0) and Jake Christiansen (1+1) both registered two points for the Monsters, who entered the contest with 6-2-1-1 in their previous 10 games. Tim Berni rounded out the scoring as he scored his second of the season. Goaltender Jet Greaves (9-7-2) appeared in his 21st game of the slate but suffered his first regulation loss since Feb. 4 as he made 17 saves.

After allowing a first-period goal, the Amerks responded with a pair of goals just 18 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead at the 4:38 mark of the second with Quinn and Mersch both scoring their 20th goals of the season.

The two clubs both scored twice more in the period and Rochester took a 4-3 lead into the intermission break as Peterka, Quinn and Mersch teamed up for Peterka's 15th of the season and first of the contest.

Peterka struck again 3:08 into the third after connecting on a nifty set-up from Quinn and Jankowski to put Rochester up 5-3. Jankowski forced a turnover behind the Cleveland net following an aggressive forecheck and centered a pass to Quinn, who then one-touched it across the slot for Peterka to finish.

Despite Cleveland pulling within one goal and pulling Greaves in the final 90 seconds of play, the Amerks were able to hold off the Monsters for the 5-4 win.

Following a quick turnaround, the two clubs close out their two-game series in a rematch on Saturday, March 19 at The Blue Cross Arena. The North Division matchup gets underway at 6:05 p.m. and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

CLEVELAND GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Christiansen (9), Meyer (14, 15), Berni (2) GOAL-SCORERS Quinn (20), Mersch (20), Ruotsalainen (13), Peterka (15, 16)

Greaves - 17/22 (L) GOALTENDERS Dell - 31/35 (W)

1-3 POWER-PLAY 1-2

1-2 PENALTY KILL 2-3

35 SHOTS ON GOAL 22

VIDEO CENTER

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp_uwcCNhP0

SETH APPERT POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/7RBiN8mQqbE

JACK QUINN POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/B0dhQIgxzXA

JJ PETERKA POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/4rk5RtfSPME

MICHAEL MERSCH POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/7g6mqgWfPtc

