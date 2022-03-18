Heat Look to Clinch Playoff Berth Friday against Colorado

Friday, March 18, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (35-10-4-1; 1st Pacific) at Colorado Eagles (29-17-4-3; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat look to bounce back Friday from a Wednesday loss against the Bakersfield Condors in the first of two games against the Eagles this weekend at the Budweiser Events Center. Stockton owns a 4-1-0-0 record against Colorado on the season, outscoring the Eagles by an 18-14 margin. A Stockton win would clinch the season series against Colorado.

DOWN TO ONE

Then there was one. The Stockton Heat need just one point to clinch the team's second-ever playoff berth, which would be the first since the 2016-17 season, and they have the opportunity to become the first team to punch its postseason ticket in the AHL this season. Stockton is tops in the league with a .750 points percentage and boasts a 35-10-4-1 record on the year, entering the weekend two points up with a game in hand on second-place Ontario in the divisional race.

TOUGH TIMES DON'T LAST

The Heat have been remarkably strong this season following losses with a staggering 13-0-1-0 record in those games. Stockton, which suffered its first consecutive losses on the year on February 27 and March 4, has outscored opponents 53-28 in those 14 games and has conceded only six of a possible 28 standings points to opponents in those matchups.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

Stockton has been strong at altitude, owning an all-time record of 7-3-0-0 in games played at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. The Heat and Eagles have split a pair in Colorado this season, Stockton earning a 3-2 win on November 26 and falling 5-1 in a weekend finale on November 27.

CUT THE POWER

Stockton has been strong all season when undermanned, owning the AHL's best penalty kill at 87-percent (187-for-215) on the year, and the Heat have taken that to even greater heights against the Colorado Eagles with a perfect, 20-for-20 mark in the season series. Through five games, Stockton has actually outscored Colorado when down a skater, Luke Philp scoring a shorthanded goal in the teams' last meeting on December 18 - a 5-2 win for the Heat.

TO AND FRO

Byron Froese netted his 15th goal of the season in Wednesday's game against Bakersfield, the fourth-highest goal output among Heat skaters on the year. The captain is four goals shy of his high in a Heat sweater, potting 19 in the 2019-20, has matched his career-best with two shorthanded goals on the campaign and is two power play markers short of his career high of eight. Stockton is 9-2-1-0 when Froese lights the lamp this season.

