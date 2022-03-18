Reign Announce Roster Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.

Forward Brett Kemp was recalled to Ontario from Greenville (ECHL).

Defenseman Marcus McIvor was signed to a PTO agreement.

Kemp, 21, has posted 37 points with Greenville during the first 30 games of his rookie professional season on 17 goals and 20 assists.

McIvor, 27, returns to Ontario after suiting up in four contests with the Reign in January while on a PTO. The Ajax, Ont. native has 22 points in 46 games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season along with a +20 rating.

