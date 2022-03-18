Abbotsford Canucks at Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign Preview

March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://www.bakersfieldcondors.com/media/broadcast-information/, https://www.ontarioreign.com/fanzone/broadcast,

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks kick off a four-game road trip against a pair of Pacific Division rivals this weekend.

Abbotsford take on the Bakersfield Condors Saturday (7 PM) at Mechanics Bank Arena, before a visit to the Ontario Reign Sunday (5 PM) at Toyota Arena.

The Condors (25-16-4-5) sit tied with the Canucks at 59 points, having played one less game. The Reign (33-11-4-3) meanwhile sit second in the Pacific Division with 73 points.

Abbotsford is coming off a four-game homestand where they collected two wins in four games (2-1-1-0). Three of those games ended in overtime.

Both road games this weekend will be crucial for the Canucks in their pursuit of playoff qualification and home-ice advantage.

Saturday marks the sixth of eight meetings between Abbotsford and Bakersfield this season: Oct. 16 (5-3 L), Jan. 6 (6-2 L), Jan. 7 (4-3 OTL), Jan. 9 (4-0 L), Feb. 16 (5-2 W), Mar. 19 (road), Apr. 16 (road), Apr. 26 (home).

Sunday marks the final meeting of the regular season between the Canucks and Reign, this season. Abbotsford has won three consecutive games over Ontario, dating back to Nov. 30.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries continues to lead Abbotsford offensively, as the 27-year-old sits second in league goal-scoring with 31, and sixth in points with 57 (31-26-57) through just 46 games.

Forward Tristen Nielsen has hit another level as of late, as the Canucks rookie is coming off his first career AHL hat-trick in Wednesdays 5-4 overtime win over Manitoba.

Nielsen has recorded four of his seven goals this season in the past three games.

Jack Rathbone continues to dominate on the Canucks blueline, as the defenceman had four points in four games during Abbotsford's most recent homestand.

Rathbone leads Canucks blueliners with 25 points (7-18-25) through 23 games.

Both Spencer Martin and Michael DiPietro have been doing their part in the Canucks' crease.

Martin holds a 14-3-2 record alongside a 2.46 GAA and .915 save percentage.

DiPietro meanwhile has surrendered just two goals or less in six of his past eight starts, as his record stands at 8-10-3-0 this season.

LAST GAME- MAR.16/22: ABB 5 vs. MAN 4 (OT)

The Abbotsford Canucks came back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to defeat the Manitoba Moose 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday. Tristen Nielsen scored his first career AHL hat-trick, while Sheldon Rempal scored the winner... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL), Mar. 17

- Noah Juulsen returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 16

- Sheldon Rempal returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 16

- Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 15

- Madison Bowey returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 13

- Noah Juulsen recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 13

- Phil Di Giuseppe returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 7

- Sheldon Rempal recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 7

- Phil Di Giuseppe recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 25

- Brandon Hickey signed to PTO, Feb. 25

- Madison Bowey recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 21

- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 14

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Tristen Nielsen scored his 1st career AHL hat trick, Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.