Monsters Battle to the End in 5-4 Loss to Americans

March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 5-4 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 21-24-7-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Christiansen extended his point streak to seven games after a power-play goal at 16:36 of the opening period off feeds from Justin Scott and Kevin Stenlund putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rochester started the middle frame with two goals eight seconds apart from Jack Quinn at 4:20 and Michael Mersch at 4:28. Carson Meyer tied the game with an unassisted tally at 5:07, but Arttu Ruotsalainen's marker at 7:00 gave the lead back to Rochester. Meyer added his second goal of the night at 13:34 with assists from Christiansen and Tyler Sikura, but the Amerks responded with a tally from JJ Peterka at 19:20 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-3. Rochester's Peterka scored his second marker of the night at 3:08 of the final frame before Tim Berni responded for Cleveland at 11:53 with helpers from Scott and Tristan Mullin bringing the game within one goal. Despite a strong offensive push, the Monsters fell by a final score of 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 17 saves in defeat while Rochester's Aaron Dell made 31 saves for the victory.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Rochester Americans on Saturday, March 19, for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 - - 4

ROC 0 4 1 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 1/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

ROC 22 1/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 17 5 9-7-2

ROC Dell W 31 4 10-4-1

Cleveland Record: 21-24-7-4, 7th North Division

Rochester Record: 29-23-4-2, 6th Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.