Bears Grab Standings Point, Fall in Overtime to Senators

March 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears earned a standings point, but Roby Jarventie scored with 56.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Belleville Senators a 3-2 win over Hershey on Friday night at the CAA Arena. The loss dropped Hershey's record to 29-22-5-3.

When the two teams played previously on Feb. 12 it was a special teams slugfest, and Friday's game started with more of the same. Belleville broke the ice on the power play thanks to a goal from Jonathan Aspirot, making it 1-0 at 10:27. The blue liner fired a center point shot that flew past the glove of Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to give the home team the lead.

At 13:33, Hershey snapped a seven-game skid on the power play on Mike Sgarbossa's 10th goal of the season. Bobby Nardella fed Sgarbossa on the left wing, and he ripped a shot over goaltender Mads Sogaard's glove only eight seconds into the power play to tie the game, 1-1.

The two teams traded goals in the second period. Aliaksei Protas knocked in a rebound from the left wing to give Hershey a 2-1 lead at 1:27. Shane Gersich and Brett Leason assisted on Protas' 5th goal of the season.

Belleville would tie the game on a rush to the net from Egor Sokolov. With Protas back defending in place of defender Lucas Johansen, Jake Lucchini centered a pass to Sokolov, and the forward beat Protas to the back post and chipped a shot over Copley to make it 2-2 at 10:40.

After a scoreless third period, the game progressed to overtime. Hershey had a full two minute power play in overtime, but were unable to convert. Hershey out shot Belleville 6-1 in overtime, but with time winding down, Jarventie raced down the ice and snapped a shot over Copley's glove to give Belleville the victory.

Shots favored Hershey, 38-35. Sogaard was the game's First Star with 36 saves. Hershey was 1-for-3 on the power play while Belleville was 1-for-4.

Hershey is back in action tomorrow afternoon at Laval. The puck drops at 3 p.m. at Place Bell. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

