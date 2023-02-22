Stars Shine Against IceHogs in Rockford
February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Oskari Laaksonen and Jacob Peterson on game night
(Texas Stars, Credit: Brad Repplinger / Rockford IceHogs)
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came out on top 5-3 against the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday night at the BMO Center.
The IceHogs cracked the score column first 1:49 into the opening frame when David Gust buried a shot from the slot past Remi Poirier after receiving a pass out of the corner from Luke Philp. Jacob Peterson tied the game 1-1 at 9:59 when he cleaned up a rebound in near the slot shot by Oskari Laaksonen. Texas claimed its first lead of the night at 15:39 when a shot from the left point by Michael Karow banked off Riley Tufte's skate before sliding behind Arvid Soderblom to make it 2-1.
In the second period, Michael Teply tied the game 2-2 at 5:29 when his shot from the high slot glanced off a Stars' player and past Poirier.
In his first game back from a two-game stint with Dallas in the NHL, Fredrik Karlstrom broke the tie and made it 3-2 Texas 10:11 into the third period when he beat Soderblom from the slot with a wrist shot. Riley Barber then made it 4-2 with 4:36 left to play by firing his team-leading 23rd goal of the season over the glove of Soderblom from the top of the left circle. After Gust answered to cut the deficit back to one with 2:03 remaining, Tanner Kero iced the game by scoring an empty-net goal with 35 seconds left that sealed the 5-3 victory.
In goal for the Stars, Poirier improved to 2-0-1 on the season after making 19 saves on 22 shots. Soderblom came down with the loss for the IceHogs after surrendering five goals on 31 shots against.
Up next, Texas returns home to host the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Oskari Laaksonen and Jacob Peterson on game night
(Brad Repplinger / Rockford IceHogs)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2023
- Three-Goal Third Period Puts Pens Over Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars Shine Against IceHogs in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Monsters Grab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Late Lead Slips Against The Pens - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pajuniemi Scores Hat Trick as Wolf Pack Blow Away Thunderbirds 5-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Suffer First Setback on Home Ice in I-91 Series - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Win Overtime Battle Against Monsters, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight and Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte and Recall Alex Lyon, Checkers Sign Cory Conacher to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Buzz - February 22 - Providence Bruins
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Lucky's Birthday Bash Presented by Toyota - Henderson Silver Knights
- International Women's Day Event March 8 - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Recall Johnson from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds Set to Renew 'I-91 Rivalry' in Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray and Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Tommy Nappier Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs and Stars Face-Off in Last Regular Season Match - Rockford IceHogs
- Bakersfield Earns Win Over San Diego - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Shine Against IceHogs in Rockford
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray and Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
- H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to Host Dallas Stars Preseason Game and 2023-24 Training Camp
- Dallas Stars Loan Forwards Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas
- Dallas Recalls Karlstrom and Olofsson from Texas