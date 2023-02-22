Monsters Grab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Comets

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 22-21-4-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Utica's Brian Halonen opened the scoring at 5:03 of the first period, but Owen Sillinger converted on the power play at 13:20 with helpers from Robbie Payne and Marcus Bjork leaving the score tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless middle frame, Payne notched a tally just 13 seconds into the third period assisted by Roman Ahcan to push the Monsters ahead. The Comets recorded two goals from Andreas Johnsson on the man advantage at 8:52 and Samuel Laberge at 16:10 making it a 3-2 game in favor of the visitors. Justin Richards tied the game at 17:27 off feeds from Sillinger and Trey Fix-Wolansky forcing extra time, but Utica's Graeme Clarke grabbed the game-winning goal 47 seconds into overtime bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 31 saves in defeat while Utica's Nico Daws stopped 20 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Utica Comets on Friday, February 24, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 2 0 - 3 UTC 1 0 2 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 23 1/6 4/5 13 min / 5 inf UTC 35 1/5 5/6 16 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves OT 31 4 11-10-4 UTC Daws W 20 3 12-12-2 Cleveland Record: 22-21-4-2, 6th North Division Utica Record: 24-20-5-2, 2nd North Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.