Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mermis, 29, has registered 24 points (5-19=24), 57 penalty minutes (PIM), a plus-9 rating and 95 shots on goal in 46 contests with Iowa this season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Alton, Ill., leads Iowa defensemen in goals and ranks second in scoring and assists. Mermis ranks third on the team in plus/minus rating and PIM, and fifth in shots on goal. He owns 135 points (21-114=135), 393 PIM and 649 shots on goal in 409 career AHL games with Springfield (2015-15), Tucson (2016-19), Binghamton (2019-20) and Iowa (2021-23).

Mermis has collected four points (1-3=4) and a plus-8 rating in 25 career NHL games with Arizona (2017-19), New Jersey (2019-20) and Minnesota (2020-22). The left-shot blueliner played in two games with the Wild in 2021-22 and spent a majority of the 2020-21 season on Minnesota's taxi squad. Mermis was signed by the Wild as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, and wears sweater No. 6 with Minnesota.

