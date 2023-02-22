Comets Win Overtime Battle Against Monsters, 4-3

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Cleveland, OH. - The Comets continued their four-game road swing into Ohio as they stepped onto the ice against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night at the Rocket Mortgage Field House. The Comets, successful in each of the previous five games versus the Monsters and that theme continued as they used a great third period and overtime to win a 4-3 decision.

The Comets started the scoring in the first period, and it was Brian Halonen rifling a shot through traffic that sailed through Cleveland goalie, Jet Greaves at 5:03. The goal was the 10th of the season for Halonen and the goal was assisted by Nolan Foote and Dylan Blujus. With the Monsters on the power-play, they tied the game as Owen Sillinger skated behind the defense and lifted the puck over the glove of Daws at 12:00 tying the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, the Monsters struck early in the third period after Robbie Payne put the puck passed Nico Daws just 13 seconds into the frame putting Cleveland up, 2-1. But, the Comets punched right back during a five-on-three power-play as Andreas Johnsson shot the puck between the legs of Greaves at 8:52. The goal was Johnsson's ninth of the year and it was assisted by Foote and Graeme Clarke. With the contest tied 2-2, a turnover by the Monsters allowed Joe Gambardella to take a point-blank shot on Greaves. While Gambardella didn't score, he left a rebound for Sam Laberge to deposit his seventh of the season at 16:10 putting the Comets up 3-2 late in the Contest. The home-team pushed back after a point shot caused a rebound opportunity that Justin Richards buried to tie the game at 3-3 at 17:27.

With the game in overtime, the Comets hero was Graeme Clarke who potted the game winning just 47 seconds into the extra frame scoring his 19th goal of the season and ending the contest 4-3 for the Comets.

The Comets stay on the road for the next two games as they play Cleveland again on Friday followed by a trip to Belleville. The next home game takes place on March 3rd against Charlotte at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.