Moose Recall Johnson from Newfoundland

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Isaac Johnson from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 24, appeared in seven games with the Moose this season and tallied one assist. The forward also posted 31 points (14G, 17A) in 23 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-14 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 18 career AHL games, all with Manitoba, and has posted five points (1G, 4A) in those outings.

The Moose host the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, Feb. 23. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game onCJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

