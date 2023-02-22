International Women's Day Event March 8

Join the Checkers as we celebrate International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8!

There will be a Women In Sports Panel in the East Charlotte Room moderated by WCNC's Ashley Stroehlein and featuring Checkers COO Tera Black, AHL VP of Hockey Operations Hayley Moore, AHL referee Elizabeth Mantha and Checkers front office staff.

The panel will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to anyone with a ticket to that night's 7 p.m. game against the Bridgeport Islanders. Additionally, there will be an exclusive "Women Belong In Hockey" shirt available in the East Charlotte Room during the panel as well as at the merch stand during the game. Light refreshments and drinks will be available starting at 5 p.m.

For those that do not already have game tickets, a package including a ticket and the themed shirt is available now for just $22 total.

