Tommy Nappier Reassigned to Nailers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned goaltender Tommy Nappier to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Nappier has played in one game for the Penguins this season, turning away 27 of 29 shots faced on Sunday, Feb. 19 against the Bridgeport Islanders. In 28 career regular-season games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 24-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri has a 14-13-2 record, 2.97 goals against average, .892 save percentage and one shutout.

Nappier is 3-6-0 with Wheeling this season, posting a 3.83 goals against average and .862 save percentage in 11 games.

Nappier is in his third season of professional hockey after one of the most prolific goalie careers in Ohio State University men's hockey history. In 2018-19, he was named Big Ten Goalie of the Year. One year later, Nappier was voted the Buckeyes' Team MVP.

At the end of his four years at Ohio State, Nappier ranked third all-time in Buckeyes history with a .925 career save percentage, fourth in career shutouts (8) and fifth in career goals against average (2.31).

