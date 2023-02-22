Bakersfield Earns Win Over San Diego

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena, bringing their overall record to 14-37-1-0 and 7-19-0-0 on the road.

Chase De Leo scored the lone goal for the Gulls at 6:41 of the final frame, extending his point streak into a fourth game (4-1=5). De Leo also has goals in back-to-back contests and has earned a point in each of his three games (2-1=3) since returning to the Gulls lineup on Feb. 18.

De Leo also led all San Diego skaters with a season-best five shots.

Gage Alexander made 25 saves on 28 shots in the effort.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds this Friday, Feb. 24 (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Assistant Coach Kris Sparre

On the loss to Bakersfield

It was kind of a weird game, you know. I really don't think we had a good start. A lot of guys weren't ready to play tonight, for whatever reason. And then you look at the first period, I think we had four guys off with little, minor injuries coming back to the bench, and then lines are a little bit scrambly. But (we) weren't ready to play right from the start, and that kind of carried throughout the game.

On how injuries affected the lines

When you have injuries to guys and your lineup's short, it's definitely challenging, but it also gives an opportunity to guys to step up. Like, we have guys in our lineup every night that are looking for more ice time, more opportunity. Well, here it is. You know, here's your opportunity; go seize it. We need guys to step up in those moments and become big parts of these games and helping us win.

On the team's improved play in the second period

I think that we were winning races to pucks, winning 50/50 pucks, and we were able to start our offense from there. You know, we're a good team when we're keeping things alive, we're pinching, our defense are up on the play and then, you know, we can sustain a little bit more offensive time. When we're chasing games and just playing in our end, it's challenging. Guys log a lot of minutes in our defensive zone, which is never the fun area to play, and we gotta get more pucks recovered in the offensive zone so we can get our offense started.

