Panthers Assign Spencer Knight and Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte and Recall Alex Lyon, Checkers Sign Cory Conacher to PTO

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced a string of roster moves this evening - recalling Alex Lyon and assigning Grigori Denisenko and Spencer Knight to Charlotte.

Lyon, 30, returns to Florida, where he has gone 3-2-1 in six appearances for the Panthers this season. That run included six consecutive starts over a 10-day span in January for the netminder. With Charlotte, Lyon is 11-9-1 in 21 games with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Denisenko, 22, has logged a career-high 17 games at the NHL level this season, recording three assists along the way. The Russian forward now returns to Charlotte, where he has accumulated 21 points (9g, 12a) in 37 games for the Checkers thus far this season.

Knight, 21, started two games for the Checkers in late January and went 1-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and one shutout. The 13th overall pick in 2019, Knight is 9-8-3 in 21 games this season for Florida with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Additionally, Cory Conacher has signed a professional tryout with the Checkers.

Conacher, 33, is in his 12th full season as a pro and has accumulated 681 games over his career. The majority of those have come in the AHL, where Conacher has logged 331 points (127g, 204a) in 356 games with Milwaukee, Rochester, Norfolk, Syracuse, Utica, Bridgeport and Belleville.

The veteran forward helped lead the Norfolk Admirals to a Calder Cup in 2012 - a season in which he won both league MVP and Rookie of the Year and led the AHL in goals. Conacher has also earned spots on three different postseason AHL All-Star Teams (All-Rookie in 11-12 and Second All-Star Team in 2011-12 and 2016-17) and been named to two AHL All-Star Games (2011-12 and 2018-19).

An undrafted product of Canisius College, Conacher has appeared in 193 career NHL games for Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Buffalo and the New York Islanders - most recently skating in four contests for the Lightning in 2019-20.

Conacher also played 129 games in the top Swiss league over three seasons. He posted 112 points (54g, 58a) during his tenure in Switzerland and captured a league championship with Bern in 2016.

The Ontario native returned to North America this season, joining the Belleville Senators on a PTO and notching one assist in two games played in early November.

The Checkers are set to embark on a three-in-three weekend on the road, beginning with a matchup in Providence on Friday.

