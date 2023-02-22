Dallas Recalls Matt Murray and Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points and a plus-9 rating.

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 14 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

Murray, 25, has appeared in 27 games this season for Texas, posting a 13-8-5 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts.

In his first professional season, Murray ranks third among rookie goaltenders and sixth overall in goals-against average and ninth among rookies in save percentage. Murray also co-leads AHL rookies and shares fifth overall in shutouts and shares fifth among rookies in wins. He earned victories in five consecutive starts from Dec. 9-31, 2022, registered his first shutout of the season on Oct. 21, 2022 at Iowa and recorded his second shutout of 2022-23 on Jan. 15 vs. Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31, 2022.

