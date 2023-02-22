T-Birds Suffer First Setback on Home Ice in I-91 Series

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Adam Gaudette in action

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Adam Gaudette in action(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (25-19-2-4) stumbled in their return to home ice, falling 5-1 to the Hartford Wolf Pack (22-20-3-6) on Wednesday night inside the MassMutual Center.

As has been Joel Hofer's norm recently, it was a busy opening 20 minutes for Springfield's All-Star netminder. The Wolf Pack had two power plays, including one in the game's opening minute, and through 20 minutes, they had fired a shot per minute for a total of 20 in the first frame overall.

It was not until the 18th Wolf Pack shot that they found the back of the net, and it came amid some controversy. Hofer had come out of his net to try to move the puck just left of his net. His pass deflected and found its way to a pinching Matthew Robertson near the left-wing circle, who snapped it into a yawning net with 3:50 left in the period. Hofer and T-Birds coach Drew Bannister made the case that Hofer was impeded while trying to get back into the crease to play his position, but the original goal call was upheld, and Hartford took the 1-0 lead into intermission, outshooting Springfield 20-9 in the process.

A giveaway deep in the defensive zone haunted Springfield at 8:12 of the second, and Will Cuylle immediately poked it in the middle, where Lauri Pajuniemi ripped it past Hofer's glove hand, making it 2-0 for the Wolf Pack.

Springfield's power play did connect for a fifth straight contest at 11:10, with Will Bitten jamming home a rebound off a Martin Frk wrister from the middle of the blue line. Scott Perunovich picked up his second assist in three games since his return.

The 2-1 deficit would quickly inflate, though, as Pajuniemi blasted a one-time power-play goal of his own at 13:41 to make it a 3-1 game into the third.

Dylan Garand had a strong night in the Hartford net, making 30 saves on 31 shots. Cuylle added a goal of his own just 1:10 into the third period to make it 4-1, and Springfield would never get any closer. Pajuniemi finished his night with a hat trick goal into an empty net at 17:12.

The T-Birds look to rebound on Saturday as they welcome the Rochester Americans for Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines.

