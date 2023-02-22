Bruins Buzz - February 22

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







FIRST PLACE

The Providence Bruins have found their game as of late, regaining first place in the Atlantic Division. The team earned three out of a possible six points last weekend, playing games in three straight days. The P-Bruins powered past the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night by a score of 6-2. Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and two assists to continue his hot play, while Chris Wagner potted two goals. The team fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday 3-2 in overtime. Marc McLaughlin and Jack Ahcan found the back of the net in that contest. They closed the weekend out losing to the T-Birds 3-2 with goals from Merkulov and Justin Brazeau.

COACH ON JUSTIN BRAZEAU'S PLAY

"He extends offensive zone time. He's got a great set of mitts and he's got tons of courage. We celebrate what he's really good at. Some of the things he's got to get better at that probably put him in the conversation at the next level, he's working on for sure." - Head Coach Ryan Mougenel

P-BRUINS IN THE COMMUNITY

Nick Wolff, Samuel Asselin, Brandon Bussi, and Kyle Keyser visited the Hotel for Homeless Dogs in Cumberland, Rhode Island, where they played with dogs that were rescued from overcrowded shelters and some that were abandonned. Photos and videos from the visit can be found on our social media channels listed below.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins play two home games this weekend, starting with the third place Charlotte Checkers on Friday at 7:05 P.M. and finishing with the Rochester Americans on Sunday at 3:05 P.M.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Merkulov (16)

Assists: Ahcan (24)

Points: Merkulov (39)

+/-: Three tied (+10)

PIM: Abate (62)

GAA: Keyser (2.08)

Save %: Bussi (.934)

Wins: Bussi (15)

TEAM STATS

RECORD: 30-10-8-2

DIVISON RANK: 1st Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 152

GOALS AGAINST: 129

PP: 18.4% (38/207)

PK: 81.9% (36/199)

TOP SCORER: Merkulov (16-23-39)

