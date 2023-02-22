Hogs and Stars Face-Off in Last Regular Season Match

Rockford, Ill. - Meeting for the last time in the regular season, the Rockford IceHogs match up with the Texas Stars tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tonight is the final of eight head-to-head contests between the division rivals this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 25-17-4-4, 58 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 27-12-7-3, 64 points (2nd, Central Division)

Players To Watch

Forward Dylan Sikura registered the fourth hat trick of his career on Sunday afternoon. Marking 29 points and seven multi-point contests this season, Sikura ranks fourth in scoring amongst active Rockford skaters with 13 goals and 16 assists.

Texas is led by forward Riley Barber (22G, 23A) who paces the Stars in goals and points. Former IceHogs forward Tanner Kero ranks second on the Stars with 39 points and leads the team with 27 assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the Iowa Wild 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. Dylan Sikura marked his first hat trick of the season, Lukas Reichel tallied his 17th goal of the season, and D.J. Busdeker scored an empty-net goal to propel Rockford past the Wild. Arvid Soderblom turned away 22 of 25 Iowa shots to earn his fifth win of the season.

Hold Onto Your Hats

In his seventh multi-point game of the season, forward Dylan Sikura (13G, 16A) marked the fourth hat trick of his career against the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon. Sikura posted two hat tricks last season with the Colorado Eagles on Feb. 2 and Apr. 23. The winger now has points in four of his last seven games, including each of his last two.

For The Last Time

The IceHogs and Stars match up for the last time in the regular season tonight at the BMO Center. Rockford is 5-2-0-0 head-to-head against Texas this season despite the Stars having the hottest offense in the Central Division at 3.63 goals per game. The Hogs have topped the Stars with three consecutive overtime wins in their last three meetings.

Hot, Hot, Hot Streak

All-star forward Lukas Reichel extended his point-streak to four games after netting his 17th goal of the season against the Wild on Sunday afternoon. The 20-year-old has been a consistent playmaker for the Hogs this season, and his longest point-streak was six games from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7. With 28 assists, Reichel ranks second for Rockford at 45 points this season.

Regular Wins

After Sunday's 5-3 win against the Iowa Wild, the IceHogs won their first regulation contest since their 6-2 win on Dec. 31 against the Chicago Wolves. Rockford played 11 overtime games in that stretch and now leads the AHL with 19 matches going to extras this season.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 2-3 L, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7-2 W, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 1-6 L, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 21 at Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 4-3 OTW, Recap & Highlight

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

37-23-4-4

