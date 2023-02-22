Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Lucky's Birthday Bash Presented by Toyota

February 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Lucky's Birthday Bash on Saturday, Mar. 4 when the team takes on the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. All fans will receive a commemorative game day poster when entering the building and are encouraged to check the back of the poster for a special offer. Lucky's Birthday Bash is presented by Toyota.

The Silver Knights collaborated with the Clark County School District to select student-designed artwork for both the jersey and the game day poster. The winning jersey design was submitted by Bennett R. from Bob Miller Middle School, and the winning poster design came from Lean R. from Mannion Middle School. The top twelve finalists from the design competition will receive suite tickets for Lucky's Birthday Bash.

Jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. PT on game day, and the auction will conclude at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can bid by visiting LuckyBash.givesmart.com or texting "LuckyBash" to 76278. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation.

A retail version of the Lucky's Birthday Bash jersey will be available at The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center on game day.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Bell Solar Tiltyard including interactive inflatables and games, photos on the 360 cam, and a live DJ.

A limited number of single-game tickets for Lucky's Birthday Bash are still available, starting at just $20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.