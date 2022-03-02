Stars Fall Short in Chicago After Fast Start

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, led two different times in the first period Wednesday, but suffered a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.

Josh Melnick scored eight seconds into the game when he rang a shot off the post and into the net for the fastest goal in Texas Stars franchise history. The previous record was 16 seconds into a game, set by Justin Dowling on April 17, 2015 against San Antonio.

The Wolves answered when Stefan Noesen fired a shot past Matt Jurusik for his league-best 29th of the season. The Stars regained the lead on their first power play when Jordan Kawaguchi snapped a shot under the crossbar behind Pyotr Kochetkov to make it 2-1.

The Wolves flipped the score with two goals in the second period to lead 3-2 after 40 minutes. C.J. Smith scored the game-tying goal just 4:29 into the frame and Ryan Suzuki gave the Wolves the lead when he blasted a rebound that hopped out to him in the left circle.

Chicago added to their lead during a Texas power play in the third period when Jack Drury jammed in a loose puck after Jurusik had lost his goal stick. 50 seconds later, however, Ty Dellandrea redirected a point shot past Kochetkov to give the Stars their second power play tally of the game. With the Wolves in front 4-3, Maxim Letunov provided an insurance goal to complete the scoring with 2:36 left in regulation.

The Stars' season-long seven game road trip continues Friday at 7:00 p.m. at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena as Texas takes on the Milwaukee Admirals before returning to Chicago Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

