Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford Canucks in First Matchup of 2021-22 Season

March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Abbotsford Canucks in the first meeting against the newly located franchise. This is the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Two will be in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum, and two will take place in Abbotsford, BC later this month.

Both teams have been hot as of late. The Marlies are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10, while Abbotsford is 7-3-0-0. The Marlies are coming off of a 5-3 loss against Rochester on Sunday, while the Canucks defeated Stockton 6-2 in their previous game.

Players to watch include Marlies defenceman Joseph Duszak who is currently riding an 8-game point streak and Brett Seney who currently leads the team in points with 39. On the Canucks side, Sheldon Dries leads the team with 48 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV and NHL Network. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

