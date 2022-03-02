Bears Reduce Roster, Send Pair of Forwards to ECHL

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-assigned forward Drake Rymsha to the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. Additionally, the club has released forward Nick Isaacson from his professional tryout.

Rymsha, 23, played in 32 games with Hershey, collecting seven assists. He inked an American Hockey League contract with the Bears for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after originally signing a professional tryout agreement. Rymsha will return to Fort Wayne where he had four points (1g, 3a) in five games this season.

Isaacson, 22, appeared in three games with Hershey, recording nine penalty minutes. He made his AHL debut on Feb. 13 at Lehigh Valley. He will return to the South Carolina Stingrays where he tallied eight points (4g, 4a) in 13 games.

The Bears are in action tonight versus the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. It's the club's final Hersheypark Pass Night of the season. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

