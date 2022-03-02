Despite 44 Shots, Bears Shut out 3-0 by Checkers

(Hershey, PA) - Spencer Knight stopped all 44 shots he faced as the Charlotte Checkers blanked the Hershey Bears, 3-0, on Wednesday evening at GIANT Center in front of 10,043 fans. Hershey's record fell to 26-20-3-3 as the Bears dropped a third straight game on home ice.

It was a goaltending duel once again, as Knight and Hershey's Pheonix Copley kept the game scoreless in the first period. In the middle frame, the lone shot that found it's way past Copley came at the 16:35 mark. With the Hershey netminder screened, Charlotte's Logan Hutsko scored his 10th goal of the season on a spinning shot from the slot, making it 1-0 Charlotte.

In the third period, Hershey outshot the Checkers 17-11, but Knight stole the show, stopping several breakaways, including a shorthanded chance from Shane Gersich.

Hershey would pull Copley for the extra attacker, but the move didn't work as Owen Tippett tallied an empty net goal with a minute left, and Zac Dalpe made it 3-0 Charlotte with 10 seconds to play.

Copley stopped 25 shots in the losing effort. Shots were 44-28 Hershey. The Bears went 0-for-5 on the power play while the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.

Hershey is back in action on the road on Friday at the MassMutual Center versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and the game may be viewed by fans for free on AHLTV.

