Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 7 p.m.

March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening versus the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from GIANT Center, as Charlotte's makes its final visit to Hershey this season. The Checkers are the AHL affiliate of both the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken.

Charlotte Checkers (26-21-3-0) at Hershey Bears (26-19-3-3)

March 2, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #52 | GIANT Center

Referees: Dre Barone (#55), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Ryan Knapp (#73)

Tonight's Promotion:

Hersheypark Pass Night (All Fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hall of Fame Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears fell to Utica last Sunday, losing 3-1 at GIANT Center. Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves in a conditioning start for Hershey, and both goaltenders were strong, with Vanecek and Utica goaltender Akira Schmid trading saves in the first 40 minutes. The game remained scoreless after two periods. In the third period, Utica's Joe Gambardella broke the scoreless draw just 16 seconds into the frame, and Utica captain Ryan Schmelzer made it 2-0 at 8:53, scoring after his deflection hit Hershey's Dylan McIlrath in the foot and bounced into the net. Hershey would finally solve Schmid at 11:28 on the power play as Jake Massie scored his first goal as a Bear, but Schmelzer sealed the win with an empty net goal at 19:07 to give the Comets the victory. The Checkers played last on Sunday, dropping a 5-3 decision at Bridgeport. Former Washington Capital Dennis Cholowski scored for the Checkers in the loss.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the Bears and Checkers this season. Hershey is 3-2-0-0 versus Charlotte. This is Charlotte's final visit to GIANT Center this season, with the Bears claiming the previous meeting on Nov. 21 by a 4-2 score. Injured forward Mike Sgarbossa has eight points (4g, 4a) versus Charlotte, while Garrett Pilon (4g, 3a) has seven points in the season series. Hershey's power play versus the Checkers is connecting at a 26.1% success rate, while Charlotte is also a strong 27.3% on the man advantage versus the Bears. Charlotte's Alexander True has seven points (4g, 3a) this season versus the Chocolate and White.

FANTASTIC FUCALE:

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale is coming off his best game of the season, stopping a season-high 34 shots in a 4-0 whitewash of the Utica Comets last Friday. The shutout came in his 100th career AHL appearance, and it was Fucale's first AHL clean sheet of the year. He also had a shutout in his NHL debut earlier this season, blanking the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Nov. 11. For Fucale, Friday's win was his second shutout as a Bear, and his first since Feb. 27, 2021 versus Binghamton.

MIDDLE FRAME MAGIC:

The Bears best period of play this season continues to be the middle stanza. Hershey has outscored opponents 53-38, good for a +15 goal differential. The 38 goals allowed in the second period is the second lowest total in the league, only trailing Abbotsford (33). The Bears are also outshooting opponents 545-448 in the middle frame.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey defenseman Alex Alexeyev enters tonight's contest with assists in three straight games...The Checkers come into tonight's contest with losses in four straight games (0-3-1-0)...Charlotte's roster features former Hershey defender and two-time AHL All-Star Connor Carrick, as well as top goaltender prospect Spencer Knight, a former NCAA All-American and a 2021 World Junior Champion for Team USA.

