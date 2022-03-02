Chartier Nets OT Winner as Belleville Beats Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - An overtime winner from Rourke Chartier propelled the Belleville Senators to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at XL Center.

Hartford opened the scoring 17:58 into the first period through Anthony Greco on the power play, as the Wolf Pack took a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

After a scoreless second frame, the Belleville Senators began their comeback when Michael Del Zotto tied the contest at the 12:39 mark of the third. Just 2:47 later, Rourke Chartier gave the Senators a short-lived 2-1 lead as he capitalized on a breakaway opportunity. However, Hartford forward Anthony Greco evened the game with the goaltender pulled, collecting his second of the night, with 1:18 left in regulation to force extra time.

Ultimately, Rourke Chartier notched his second of the evening, 1:08, into overtime. With the win, the Senators improved their seasonal record against Atlantic Division opponents to 7-2-0-0.

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves in the win.

Rourke Chartier scored twice, including the game-winner.

Michael Del Zotto tied a franchise record for most goals scored by a defenceman in a season at nine.

Chris Wilkie has points in three straight games.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 3/4

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"We couldn't stress enough going into the third period that it was really about getting two points and finding a way to go home with another win, it may not have been pretty, but we just had to find a way."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action Friday, hosting the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Ticket info:

Tickets for home games this season can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available, with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

