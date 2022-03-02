Ontario Announces Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.

Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been recalled from Ontario by the Kings, while forward Lias Andersson has been loaned to the Reign on an LTI Conditioning Loan.

In addition, LA has loaned forward Johan Sodergran from Ontario to Eisbären Berlin of the DEL.

Anderson-Dolan has appeared in 39 games with the Reign this season, posting 37 points on 21 goals and 16 assists along with a +7 rating. He has also appeared in two NHL games with the Kings during the 2021-22 year, as well as 45 NHL contests with LA during his pro career.

Andersson has seen action in 13 games with the Kings this season and also spent time with Ontario last year, posting 17 points in 15 games on six goals and 11 assists. A former first round selection by the New York Rangers in 2017 (seventh overall), Andersson has appeared in 102 career NHL games, as well as 89 AHL contests.

Sodergran saw action in seven AHL games with Ontario this season and has appeared in 55 contests for the Reign since signing an entry-level contract with the LA Kings in 2019.

Ontario returns to the ice Wednesday night at Toyota Arena for a matchup with the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

