IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Take off to Great White North for Two-Game Set vs. Manitoba

March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-2-0-0

Friday, Feb. 25 at Iowa Wild

IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin tallied twice in his return from the Blackhawks, but it wasn't enough as the Iowa Wild went on to beat Rockford 4-3 Friday night in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Texas Stars

Back on home ice and trying to snap a three-game losing streak, the Rockford IceHogs came out hot from the start with 13 different guys racking up points in the Hogs 7-4 win over the Texas Stars Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Texas Stars

It looked as if the Rockford IceHogs were going to sweep the weekend series against the Texas Stars, until the Stars scored two late goals to go on and win 3-2 Sunday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 22-20-3-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 11-12-2-0

Away: 11-8-1-1

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (15)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (20)

Points: Lukas Reichel (35)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (79)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel (5)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (10)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (15)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Ian Mitchell, Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Collin Delia (10)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.68)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.921)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom ranks 18th in the AHL with a 2.68 goals-against average.

Goaltenders Collin Delia and Arvid Soderblom are tied for third among AHL goalies with three shootout wins.

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for eighth among AHL rookies with 35 points and tied for third with 15 power-play points (5G, 10A).

Forward Josiah Slavin is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shorthanded goals.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for third overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for first among AHL blueliners with four power-play goals and three game-winning goals and ranks first with two shootout-winning goals. He is also tied for 19th among AHL defensemen with 24 points (8G, 16A).

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

IceHogs "Take Off" to Great White North to Open Five-Game Road Trip

The Rockford IceHogs open a five-game road trip and travel to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for the first time in just over two years on Thursday, Mar. 3 to take on the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m. The IceHogs and Moose rematch on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 2 p.m.

After their journey through Winnipeg, Milwaukee (Mar. 11) and Cleveland (Mar. 13 & 15), the IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans grab a custom designed Isaak Phillips Hat presented by BMO Harris Bank Center! Buy Tickets

It's Been A While My Friend

The IceHogs battle the Moose for just the second time this season after hosting their Central-Division rivals way back on Nov. 8 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Forward Lukas Reichel netted his first AHL hat trick and forward Josiah Slavin added two assists in a 4-3 victory. Recap & Highlights

Head North, Young Man

The IceHogs travel to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for the first time since the 2019-20 season and last saw the Moose at Canada Life Centre on Feb. 13, 2020. The IceHogs went 2-2-0 in Winnipeg that season and hold an all-time road record of 12-9-1-0 against the Moose.

Hardman Hardly Slowing Down

After missing four contests due to an ankle injury, forward Mike Hardman has picked up seven goals and three assists for 10 points in his last nine games including his second three-point game (2G, 1A) of the season on Feb. 26 vs. Texas.

IceHogs Turn the Page After Busy February

With their upcoming road trip, the IceHogs flip their calendars to March after finishing a busy 12-game month of February. The club went 6-6-0 in the month and featured a season-high, four-game winning streak from Feb. 11-16. Defenseman Ian Mitchell led the scoring attack in the month with 11 points (5G, 5A) in 12 games with Hardman sitting a close second with his 10-point month.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $900!

This Week

IceHogs at Manitoba Moose

Thursday, Mar. 3

7:00 p.m. CT

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of eight meetings; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record; First game in Winnipeg since Feb. 13, 2020

IceHogs at Manitoba Moose

Saturday, Mar. 5

2:00 p.m. CT

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of eight meetings

