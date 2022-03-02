Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Chris Ortiz from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Ortiz has posted 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 41 games with Wheeling this season, placing him second among Nailers defensemen in all three of those offensive categories. The 21-year-old has also racked up 16 points (5G-11A) in his last 18 ECHL games.

A native of Boisbriand, Québec, Ortiz appeared in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during November. He did not record any points in that time.

Prior to turning pro, Ortiz played four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 231 QMJHL games with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the blueliner racked up 129 points (20G-109A). Last season, Ortiz was a point-per-game player for his hometown team with four goals and 20 assists in 24 games.

Ortiz was signed to a two-year, American Hockey League contract by the Penguins on Aug. 27, 2021.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Mar. 4, the first tilt of a back-to-back set against the Bridgeport Islanders at Webster Bank Arena. Game time for the Penguins and Islanders is 7:00 p.m. The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 9 when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

