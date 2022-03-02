Moose Send Pair of Players to ECHL

March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Dean Stewart to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. The Moose also assigned forward Tyler Boland to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Dean Stewart

Defenceman

Born June 12, 1998 -- Portage la Prairie, Man.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Stewart, 23, registered four points (1G, 3A) in 12 games with the Moose this season. The Portage la Prairie, Man. product tallied his first AHL goal Sunday, Feb. 20 in a 4-3 overtime win against Milwaukee. In the ECHL, Stewart has recorded 11 points (4G, 7A) in 22 games with Wichita on the campaign.

Tyler Boland

Centre

Born Sept. 12, 1996 - St. John's, Nfld.

Height 6.00 - Weight 181 - Shoots R

Boland, 25, recorded one assist in 12 games with Manitoba this season. Prior to making his professional debut with the Moose, the St. John's, Nfld. native totalled 16 points (6G, 10A) in 15 games with the University of New Brunswick. Boland racked up 129 points (52G, 77A) in 105 games during his Canadian USports career.

The Moose host the Rockford Ice Hogs this week for games on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.) at Canada Life Centre. Saturday's matinee is the Autism Acceptance game in support of St.Amant. Tickets for both contests are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

