Oilers Sign Three to NHL Deals

March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers announced the signings of Dmitri Samorukov, James Hamblin, and Vincent Desharnais to NHL contracts. Samorukov is a one-year contract extension in 2022-23 while Hamblin and Desharnais ink two-year deals through the 2023-24 season.

Samorukov, 22, is re-signed by the Oilers after being drafted by them in the third round (#84 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Volgograd, Russia native has 11 points (2g-9a) in 36 games this season with Bakersfield and made his NHL debut with Edmonton earlier this year. He has 23 points (4g-19a) in 88 career AHL games with the Condors.

Hamblin, 22, signs his first NHL contract after spending the past two seasons in Bakersfield on an AHL pact. This season, he has 20 points (12g-8a) in 39 games and is t-3rd on the team with 12 goals. He led all Condors rookies last season with seven goals in 38 games.

Desharnais, 25, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the seventh round (#183 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. This is his first NHL contract after spending the last three seasons on an AHL deal with Bakersfield. He leads the AHL in plus/minus at +23 this season and leads all Condors d-men with 18 points (5g-13a) in 42 games. The 6'7", 229 lbs. blueliner has 28 points (5g-23a) and is +27 in 83 career games with the Condors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.