Abbotsford Canucks at Toronto Marlies Preview
March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
TV: ahltv.com & NHL Network
RADIO: https://marlies.ca/listen-live/
MATCH-UP INFO
The Abbotsford Canucks begin a four-game road trip across eastern Canada on Wednesday as they take on the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 4:00 pm (PT).
It will be the first meeting in franchise history between the Canucks and Marlies, and the first time Abbotsford will play an opponent in the AHL's Eastern Conference.
The Canucks and Marlies match up a total of four times this season, Mar. 2 (road), Mar. 9 (road), Mar. 29 (home), and Mar. 30 (home).
Abbotsford is fresh off a two-game split at home against the league-leading Stockton Heat. The Canucks picked up a convincing 6-2 win over the Heat Sunday after falling 4-1 on Friday.
Abbotsford is 7-3-0 in their past 10 games and sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 48 points (22-17-3-1).
The Marlies sit in second in the North Division with 52 points (24-15-3-1).
QUICK NUMBERS
Canucks forward Sheldon Dries was named the AHL's Player of the Month for February after scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists through just 11 games.
Dries has been nothing short of dominant for the Canucks this season, leading Abbotsford with 28 goals and 48 points (28-20-48) through just 38 games.
Dries is tied for first in the American Hockey League for goals scored with Chicago's Stefan Noesen.
Fellow Canuck Sheldon Rempal sits second on the Canucks with 20 goals and 43 points (20-23-43). Rempal has netted 21 points (11-10-21) through his last 13 games.
Spencer Martin leads Canucks goaltenders with a 10-2-2 record. The 26 year-old has posted a 2.49 goals-against average and .915 save percentage this season.
With a dominant win at home Sunday, Michael DiPietro improved his record to 7-9-2 this season alongside a 2.94 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.
Jack Rathbone leads all Canuck blueliners with 21 points (5-16-21) through 19 games this season.
Abbotsford's powerplay ranks third in the AHL, converting on 23.8% of its chances.
LAST GAME- FEB. 27/22: STK 2 vs ABB 6
Michael DiPietro backstopped the Abbotsford Canucks to a statement 6-2 win over the Stockton Heat Sunday afternoon at the Abbotsford Centre.... CLICK HERE to read more.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Phil Di Giuseppe recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 25 - Brandon Hickey signed to PTO, Feb. 25
- Madison Bowey recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 21
- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 14
- Justin Dowling assigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11
- Ashton Sautner reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11
- Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7
RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES
Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton
Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton
John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson
Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton
Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba
Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba
Yushiro Hirano recorded his first career AHL goal, Jan. 22 vs San Diego
