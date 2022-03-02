Late Rally Pushes Monsters Past Rocket to 4-2 Win

LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Wednesday night at Place Bell. With the win, the Monsters are now 18-21-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brett Gallant scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 2:39 off a feed from Thomas Schemitsch sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 1-0. Laval's Joël Teasdale notched a power-play marker with six seconds left in the second period tying the score 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rocket's Devante Smith-Pelly added a tally at 2:49 of the final frame, but Tristan Mullin tied the game with a goal at 11:27 assisted by Carson Meyer and Billy Sweezey. Meyer pushed Cleveland into the lead after a marker at 17:47 with helpers from Mullin and Cole Cassels, who recorded his 100th AHL point with the assist. Schemitsch secured the win for the Monsters with an empty-net goal at 19:37 off a helper from Justin Scott bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the victory while Laval's Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head home to host the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, March 5, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 3 - - 4

LAV 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 0/1 1/2 6 min / 3 inf

LAV 30 1/2 1/1 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 28 2 6-6-1

LAV Primeau L 26 3 11-9-1

Cleveland Record: 18-21-6-4, 7th North Division

Laval Record: 24-17-3-0, 3rd North Division

