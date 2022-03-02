Late Rally Pushes Monsters Past Rocket to 4-2 Win
March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Wednesday night at Place Bell. With the win, the Monsters are now 18-21-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Brett Gallant scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 2:39 off a feed from Thomas Schemitsch sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 1-0. Laval's Joël Teasdale notched a power-play marker with six seconds left in the second period tying the score 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rocket's Devante Smith-Pelly added a tally at 2:49 of the final frame, but Tristan Mullin tied the game with a goal at 11:27 assisted by Carson Meyer and Billy Sweezey. Meyer pushed Cleveland into the lead after a marker at 17:47 with helpers from Mullin and Cole Cassels, who recorded his 100th AHL point with the assist. Schemitsch secured the win for the Monsters with an empty-net goal at 19:37 off a helper from Justin Scott bringing the final score to 4-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the victory while Laval's Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head home to host the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, March 5, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 3 - - 4
LAV 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 0/1 1/2 6 min / 3 inf
LAV 30 1/2 1/1 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 28 2 6-6-1
LAV Primeau L 26 3 11-9-1
Cleveland Record: 18-21-6-4, 7th North Division
Laval Record: 24-17-3-0, 3rd North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters celebrate a goal agains the Laval Rocket
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2022
- Wolves Rally to Corral Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Fall Short in Chicago After Fast Start - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Pushes Monsters Past Rocket to 4-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Chartier Nets OT Winner as Belleville Beats Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Score Late, But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Despite 44 Shots, Bears Shut out 3-0 by Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Roll Past Amerks, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Spencer Knight's Shutout Leads Checkers to Win in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Boucher Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Oilers Sign Three to NHL Deals - Bakersfield Condors
- Local Scholastic Hockey Tournament at PPL Center in March - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Announces Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford Canucks in First Matchup of 2021-22 Season - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Take off to Great White North for Two-Game Set vs. Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Abbotsford Canucks at Toronto Marlies Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Send Pair of Players to ECHL - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, March 2 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Return Home for First Meeting with Senators Since 2019 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- MacKinnon Loaned to Reading, Metcalf Released from PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Take off to Great White North for Two-Game Set vs. Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Reduce Roster, Send Pair of Forwards to ECHL - Hershey Bears
- Game #45: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Late Rally Pushes Monsters Past Rocket to 4-2 Win
- Monsters and Lake Erie Panthers Hockey Club Host Free Clinics with Blake Bolden Saturday
- Monsters Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Rocket
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Phantoms with 2-1 Win