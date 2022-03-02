Boucher Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
March 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Matthew Boucher Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
