Stars Fall 2-1 in First Meeting of the Season to Colorado

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 2-1 in a close battle with the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday night. Colton Point made 30 saves on 32 shots in his first start of the season but Colorado takes the win.

In the first period, neither team was able to light the lamp. Colorado went on the power play early when Max Martin was caught for delay of game. Texas was able to kill the first penalty, but immediately got caught for too many men on the ice which sent the Stars back on the kill. The Eagles went 0-2 on the man-advantage in the first, while Texas was 0-1.

The second period started off slow with little action in the first six minutes. At 5:25, Dylan Sikura was called for intereference which sent the Stars on their second power play of the night. Jacob Peterson tossed a pass to Ben Gleason, who swung it over to Joel L'Esperance who hammered home the one-timer to put the Stars up by one. Point continued to stand tall in net, making 24 saves in the second period alone.

In the final frame, the Eagles opened the scoring with a goal from Sikura to tie it up. At 5:38, Nick Caamano was whistled for a double minor high-sticking penalty that sent Colorado to the power play for four minutes. Just one munute later, Jean-Luc Foudy put the Eagles ahead 2-1 with a power play goal of his own. Texas was handed two more power play opportunites but were unable to convert.

Point finished the night with 30 saves on 32 shots while Justus Annunen made 28 saves on 29 shots. Annunen picked up his second win of the season, while Point logged his first loss.

