BMO Harris Bank Center to Deploy ASM Global's VenueShield Program in Reopening on November 6, 2021

ROCKFORD, IL - As the BMO Harris Bank Center prepares to reopen to the public on Saturday, November 6, 2021, for the first Rockford IceHogs home game of the 2021-2022 season, the health, safety and security of employees and guests is of the utmost importance. The BMO Harris Bank Center, an ASM Global managed facility, is now implementing its VenueShield program, an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol developed for more than 325 ASM Global facilities under guidance of public health authorities and medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitation and cleanliness, and provides health monitoring guidelines and services. These safeguards and procedures have been customized to the BMO Harris Bank Center to inspire confidence and trust in the employees, artists and guests that use this venue.

"We are looking forward to welcoming hockey fans back to the BMO Harris Bank Center this weekend and encourage all fans to arrive early to games and events, stay up-to-date on individual event policies on our website, and to keep each other safe," said General Manager Gretchen Gilmore.

The safety guidelines and protocols in place for all upcoming events at the BMO Harris Bank Center include:

Face Coverings Required: Following the recommendation of the Winnebago County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be required for all staff and guests regardless of vaccination status. Guests may remove their masks only while actively eating and drinking. Small children under the age of 2 are exempt.

Hand Sanitizer Stations: Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the BMO Harris Bank Center. Guests are encouraged to wash hands for 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizing station often.

Contactless Payment: To minimize contact, cash will no longer be accepted at concession stands, bars, or Oink's Outfitters. All major credit & debit cards will be accepted. Guests will also be able to exchange cash for Visa gift cards at the box office in increments of $25.

Early Opening: Doors will open at least one hour prior to the start of each event, and earlier when possible. Guests are encouraged to arrive to the venue early to minimize crowding and lines.

Frequent Sanitization: Surfaces that are frequently touched, such as handrails and doorknobs, will be sanitized by custodial staff multiple times during events.

Social Distancing Encouraged: Signage will be placed in areas of the BMO Harris Bank Center where lines form (box office windows, entrances, beverage stands), encouraging customers to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and the next people in line.

Bag Policy: Bags larger than 8.5" x 11" will not be allowed. This bag policy will speed up the entry process into the venue, improve security and limit touch points. Medical and infant bags will be permitted. Clear bags (no larger than 12"x 6" x 12" OR one (1) gallon sealed bag) are permitted.

Employee Health and Safety Protocols: At all events, BMO Harris Bank Center staff who will frequently come into contact with customers, such as concessions workers and security personnel, will be outfitted with protective facemasks and latex gloves.

VenueShield will be the ongoing effort to define the customer journey of the future. It is designed to provide an evolving approach to the unique aspects surrounding each of ASM Global's facilities and is guided by consistent input from the company's venue experts around the world. The above areas are not meant to be an all-encompassing list and all information is subject to change. Items of focus may change without notice based on the latest standards and guidelines. Events and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines per the request of promoters, touring artists or league protocols. The BMO Harris Bank Center will follow all restrictions on gatherings as determined by Local, State and Federal jurisdictions.

For event registration information and the most up-to-date event policies and protocols at the BMO Harris Bank Center, please visit www.thebmoharrisbankcenter.com/safety.

