Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule Update

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release


HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that their away game on Monday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. PT vs. the Tucson Roadrunners has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. PT.
