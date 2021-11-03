The Bridgeport Report: Week 3

The Bridgeport Islanders (3-3-0-2) wrapped up their first month of the 2021-22 season last weekend, splitting a pair of home games against the Providence Bruins and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Simon Holmstrom earned his first three-point performance in the AHL and Otto Koivula extended his scoring streak to a team-high five games in a barnburner on Saturday, while goaltenders Jakub Skarek and Cory Schneider each spent time in the crease.

The Islanders scored a season-high six goals, including four unanswered, in a 6-4 victory against the Bruins at Webster Bank Arena Saturday night. Four Islanders recorded their first goals of the season and Skarek (3-1-1) made 26 saves to help Bridgeport improve to 3-0-0-0 at home. Aside from Holmstrom's three points (one goal, two assists), Koivula and Anatolii Golyshev were also heavy factors, each scoring once and adding an assist.

Austin Czarnik collected his first goal as an Islander on Sunday afternoon, but it was the only one in a 5-1 setback to the Wolf Pack. Schneider made 30 saves in his season debut as the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate suffered its first home loss of the season.

The Islanders rematch the Wolf Pack (5-2-1-0) on Friday to open another three-in-three weekend series. Bridgeport heads to Hartford Friday night before returning to Webster Bank Arena for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader against the Springfield Thunderbirds (5-0-2-0) and Wolf Pack, respectively. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 5 at Hartford Wolf Pack (7 p.m.) - The Islanders head up I-91 for the second time this season to face Hartford inside the XL Center. It's the third of 10 meetings overall in 2021-22. The Wolf Pack won each of the first two matchups including a 2-1 decision in the season opener on Oct. 15th. Chris Terry and Austin Czarnik have each scored against Bridgeport's in-state rival.

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (7 p.m.) - The Islanders return to Webster Bank Arena this Saturday for Maverick Night! Grab your Aviators, suit up and get ready for high-altitude fun. A pre-game fan fest on the plaza will feature a live band, food trucks, games, and mascot appearances. Once inside, you will find a photo booth and exclusive flight patch giveaway. Tickets are on sale now!

Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Hartford (3 p.m.) - Bridgeport completes the weekend on Sunday afternoon with another rivalry matchup against the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate. Sunday is Kid's Day, featuring $10 tickets for kids 12 and younger! Tickets for Sunday's weekend finale are on sale now!

Ice Chips

El Durandeau: Arnaud Durandeau co-leads the Bridgeport Islanders with six points (one goal, five assists) in eight games. He has found the scoresheet with a point in all but two games this season and enters the weekend on a two-game scoring streak (two assists). His goal came on the power play on Oct. 23rd to help propel the Isles to a four-goal come-from-behind win against Springfield in the home opener. Durandeau, a third-year winger, was drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (165th overall) in 2017.

Skarek Wins Third Straight: Jakub Skarek has won each of his last three starts and is unbeaten in regulation in seven of his last eight games dating back to April (5-1-2). He has a 2.28 goals-against-average and .929 save percentage over his last three starts including a 37-save shutout against Laval on Oct. 24th. He currently ranks seventh among AHL goaltenders in minutes played (307:33).

Otto-Zone: Otto Koivula has six points in his last six games (one goal, five assists) and co-leads the team in scoring with Arnaud Durandeau. He rang a shot off the crossbar late in Sunday's loss to Hartford, but saw his five-game point/assist streak come to an end. Koivula's five-game assist streak is the second longest in the AHL this season. The fourth-year forward was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Golyshev Gets Another: Anatolii Golyshev scored again in his only game last weekend, Bridgeport's final tally in a 6-4 win against Providence on Saturday. Golyshev has three goals and four points in his last two games and co-leads the team with four goals on the year. He also leads Bridgeport with an impressive 36.4% shooting rate. Golyshev spent each of the last eight seasons with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), scoring 103 goals and 208 points in 366 career games.

Quick Hits: Bridgeport is 3-0-0-2 when Anatolii Golyshev is in the lineup... Austin Czarnik leads the Islanders with 28 shots-on-goal, which is also tied for fifth in the AHL... Czarnik is three contests away from his 200th AHL game... Captain Seth Helgeson is one appearance shy of tying Tomas Marcinko for 10th place on the team's all-time games played list... The New York Islanders reassigned Ken Appleby to the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Monday.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry, Anatolii Golyshev (4)

Assists: Arnaud Durandeau, Otto Koivula (4)

Points: Arnaud Durandeau, Otto Koivula (6)

Plus/Minus: Seth Helgeson (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Erik Brown (11)

Shots: Austin Czarnik (28)

Games Played: Many Tied (8)

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (3-2-2) are in the midst of a 10-day stretch where they play just one game. That contest was Saturday when New York's point streak reached a season-high five games, but the Isles fell to the Nashville Predators 3-2 in a shootout at Bridgestone Arena. Former Bridgeport forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom each scored a power-play goal for the Islanders, who had 1-0 and 2-1 leads in regulation. Wahlstrom leads the Islanders with four goals in seven games, while Josh Bailey has a team-high five points (one goal, four assists). The Islanders continue their record-setting 13-game road trip to open the season with three matchups this week: Thursday at Montreal, Saturday at Winnipeg, and Sunday at Minnesota.

