Griffins' Witkowski, Thunderbirds' Kaspick Suspended

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Luke Witkowski has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Milwaukee on Oct. 30.

Witkowski will miss Grand Rapids' games Friday (Nov. 5) at Iowa and Saturday (Nov. 6) at Rockford.

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Tanner Kaspick has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 30.

Kaspick will miss Springfield's game Friday (Nov. 5) vs. Hershey.

