Florida Recalls Maxim Mamin and Chase Priskie from Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Maxim Mamin and defenseman Chase Priskie from the Checkers.

Mamin, 26, has five points in seven AHL games with the Checkers this season, including two goals in the team's three-in-three set on the road last season. In his first AHL season since the 2017-18 campaign, the winger is tied for third among Charlotte skaters in scoring.

Now with the Panthers, Mamin, who spent the last three seasons with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, will look to make his first NHL appearance since last suiting up for Florida on Nov. 17, 2018.

This is the third time that Priskie has been recalled thus far this season, though the 25-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut. He has logged three games with Charlotte this season, picking up one assist along the way.

The Panthers return to action against Washington on Thursday. The Checkers are off until hosting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.)

