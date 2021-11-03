5 Things: Heat at SJ, 11.3.21

STOCKTON HEAT (4-0-1-0) vs SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (2-1-1-0)

7 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker, Fox Sports 1280

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Adam Ruzicka (4)

Points - Adam Ruzicka/Jakob Pelletier (7)

Barracuda:

Goals - 5 players (2)

Points - Nick Merkley (5)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 3-for-16, 18.8% (15th)/PK - 15-for-19, 78.9% (18th)

Barracuda:

PP - 4-for-15, 26.7% (3rd)/PK - 13-for-17, 76.5% (t-23rd)

1. HEAT INDEX

Take two. The Heat and Barracuda are set to clash for the first time this season after Sunday's scheduled bout at Stockton Arena was postponed due to roster constraints for San Jose resulting from league COVID-19 protocols. Stockton rides a four-game win streak into the game but has played only two games in the past 11 days heading into the midweek tilt.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Individual development is at a premium in the AHL, and building an organizational culture is on par. With the Heat and Calgary Flames on a combined 10-game win streak between the clubs, Stockton and Calgary entered the week with the second-best organizational point percentage among all NHL-AHL partnerships at a .846 point percentage, trailing only the Carolina-Chicago Wolves partnership (.917). THAT... Turning back the clock to pre-pandemic times, the Heat and Barracuda meet for the first time since March 10, 2020, the final game Stockton played before the 2019-20 season went on pause and was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stockton dominated play in the season series against San Jose that season, going 9-1-0 in 10 meetings. THE OTHER... The Heat's penalty kill showed out in Saturday's game against Colorado, Stockton killing all four trips to the power play for an Eagles squad that came into the game clicking at the third-highest clip in the AHL. Among the kills was a 47-second 5-on-3 advantage for the visitors, which head coach Mitch Love diagnosed as a turning point in the contest. With the shorthanded effort, the Heat snapped a skid of three consecutive games allowing a power play goal.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Dustin Wolf

The Gilroy, California native heads back to his roots as the Heat hit the SAP Center, a mere 32 miles from his home town, and is set to factor back into the lineup for Stockton after Adam Werner got the nod on Saturday. Wolf is off to a stellar start to the year, coming into the game 2-0-1 with a .951 Save Percentage and 1.65 Goals Against Average.

Barracuda - Jayden Halbgewachs

Halbgewachs has two goals and an assist on the year, coming October 22 and 23 against Colorado. The forward has played 22 against Stockton in his career, totaling six goals and seven assists.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Byron Froese can reach 100 career AHL goals (currently 99)

Matthew Phillips can reach 100 career AHL points (currently 97)

Luke Philp can reach 30 career AHL goals (currently 29)

5. QUOTABLE

"I'm not sure as a coach or a player in my career I've ever been a part of a postponed game. This is an ongoing situation in our world, and it's affecting a lot of different sports around the world. Our thoughts are with the San Jose players, their families, and making sure everything's okay there. In terms of (Sunday) and what it looked like, it was a little different... We're resetting ourselves and getting ready for our next work day." -Â Mitch LoveÂ on Sunday's postponement

