Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Evan Wardley to PTO

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Evan Wardley to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Wardley, 27, has skated in two games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL this season. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound blueliner has appeared in 47 career ECHL games with Idaho and the Wheeling Nailers from 2014 to 2016 and 2019 to 2021 recording one goal and five assists.

The Vulcan, Alberta native spent 2016 to 2020 with the Univerity of Lethbridge tallying 19 points (6g, 13a) in 91 games.

