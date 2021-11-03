Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Evan Wardley to PTO
November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Evan Wardley to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Wardley, 27, has skated in two games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL this season. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound blueliner has appeared in 47 career ECHL games with Idaho and the Wheeling Nailers from 2014 to 2016 and 2019 to 2021 recording one goal and five assists.
The Vulcan, Alberta native spent 2016 to 2020 with the Univerity of Lethbridge tallying 19 points (6g, 13a) in 91 games.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Evan Wardley to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview vs. Ontario: November 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sherwood Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Barracuda Wednesday in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Grand Rapids Signs Kalamazoo's Max Humitz and Fort Wayne's D.J. King to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 3 vs. Belleville - Rochester Americans
- BMO Harris Bank Center to Deploy ASM Global's VenueShield Program in Reopening on November 6, 2021 - Rockford IceHogs
- Florida Recalls Maxim Mamin and Chase Priskie from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins' Witkowski, Thunderbirds' Kaspick Suspended - AHL
- Puustinen Providing Points Early - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars Fall 2-1 in First Meeting of the Season to Colorado - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Evan Wardley to PTO
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night November 10
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch