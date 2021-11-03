Barracuda Sign Two Players to PTOs

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defensemen Alec Rauhauser (@AlecRauhauser) and Adam Parcells (@AdamParsells_33) to professional tryout agreements (PTO). In addition, the club recalled forward Joe Garreffa from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Rauhauser, 26, has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games this season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. The Bowling Green State University alumnus is in his second season of professional hockey. Rauhauser skated in one game with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch last year. He also appeared in 49 games with the Swamp Rabbits and 22 games in Slovakia.

In 2019-20, his senior season with the Falcons, Rauhauser served as team captain and was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the WCHA First All-Star Team. In addition, he was a Second Team (West) All-American.

Parcells, 24, was originally drafted by the Sharks in the sixth round (#160th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and is in his first full professional season. Parcells has yet to appear in a game this year for the Indy Fuel but did skate in two games last year with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies following his senior season at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (NCAA III).

A year ago, Parcells was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team for the third consecutive year.

