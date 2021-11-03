Grand Rapids Signs Kalamazoo's Max Humitz and Fort Wayne's D.J. King to PTOs

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed left wing Max Humitz and defenseman D.J. King to professional tryouts.

A second-year pro, Humitz totaled five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes in eight appearances with Grand Rapids in 2020-21. The Livonia, Mich., native began this season with the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL and recorded two goals in their season opener against the Toledo Walleye. Through three games, Humitz has two points (2-0-2) and a plus-one rating.

King hails from Scottsdale, Ariz., and has spent the previous three seasons in the OHL with Hamilton and Saginaw. The defenseman bagged 24 points (7-17-24) and 140 penalty minutes in 104 appearances at the junior level. King made his pro debut on Oct. 23 with Fort Wayne and is yet to register his first point through two outings.

King's father Derek also played with the Griffins from 1999-01 and 2002-04, totaling 203 points (73-130-203) in 264 games to rank fifth on the team's all-time scoring list. The IHL's regular-season scoring champion from 2000-01 remains the Griffins' career playoff scoring leader with 41 points (16-25-41) in 46 games. When D.J. makes his debut with Grand Rapids, they will join Chris (2008-09) and Jake (2018-19) Chelios as the second father-son duo to have played for the Griffins.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.