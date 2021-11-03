Moose Reassign Pomerleau
November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Tristan Pomerleau to the Newfoundland Growlers.
Pomerleau, 25, has one assist in his first three games of the season with Newfoundland. The Riviere-du-Loup, Que. product appeared in one game with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 season. Prior to making his pro debut, Pomerleau spent three seasons at the University of New Brunswick (USports) where he recorded 33 points (6G, 27A) in 80 career games.
Tristan Pomerleau
Defence
Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.
Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L
Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. 2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule Update - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Reassign Pomerleau - Manitoba Moose
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Military Appreciation Night - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 13 - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Evan Wardley to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview vs. Ontario: November 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sherwood Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face Barracuda Wednesday in San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Grand Rapids Signs Kalamazoo's Max Humitz and Fort Wayne's D.J. King to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 3 vs. Belleville - Rochester Americans
- BMO Harris Bank Center to Deploy ASM Global's VenueShield Program in Reopening on November 6, 2021 - Rockford IceHogs
- Florida Recalls Maxim Mamin and Chase Priskie from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins' Witkowski, Thunderbirds' Kaspick Suspended - AHL
- Puustinen Providing Points Early - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars Fall 2-1 in First Meeting of the Season to Colorado - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.