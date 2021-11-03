Moose Reassign Pomerleau

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Tristan Pomerleau to the Newfoundland Growlers.

Pomerleau, 25, has one assist in his first three games of the season with Newfoundland. The Riviere-du-Loup, Que. product appeared in one game with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 season. Prior to making his pro debut, Pomerleau spent three seasons at the University of New Brunswick (USports) where he recorded 33 points (6G, 27A) in 80 career games.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defence

Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L

