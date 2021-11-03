Henderson Silver Knights to Host Military Appreciation Night

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 when they face off against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena.

The Henderson Silver Knights will honor our active duty and prior military members by wearing exclusive jerseys during the game on Saturday. These jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. PT, with the auction concluding in the third period when the clock hits the 10-minute mark. Fans can bid by visiting HSKMilitary.givesmart.com or texting "HSKMilitary" to 76278.

Jerseys will be available for pick up the following week. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and its initiatives in the community.

TICKETING

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.